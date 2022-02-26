Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

