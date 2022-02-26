Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.48. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

