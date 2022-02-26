Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Citigroup

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Shares of NVMI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

