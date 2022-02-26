Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $291.60 and a one year high of $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

