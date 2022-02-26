North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.74 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $442.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

