Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given New 93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

NHYDY stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

