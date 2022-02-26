Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 400,496 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 1,030,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 1,349,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,506. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

