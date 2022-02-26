Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NKLA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,535,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,997 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,584,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

