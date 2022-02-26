Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA opened at $7.90 on Friday. Nikola has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.