Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

