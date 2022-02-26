Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

