NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,702.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.00805926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00218218 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00025747 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

