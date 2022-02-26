Nexstar Media Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.83.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $178.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

