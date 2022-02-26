News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.56

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 19432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of News by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

