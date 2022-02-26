News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $665,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.