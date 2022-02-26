NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $313.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.30. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $405.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

