Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by 85.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Newmark Group by 430.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

