New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

