New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.00 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given a $2.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

NGD opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

