Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

