NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 258.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

