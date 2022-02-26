NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to Buy at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTES. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $99.72 on Friday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 43.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $18,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

