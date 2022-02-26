NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,710,000 after buying an additional 81,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

