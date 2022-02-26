Needham & Company LLC Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Square to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

