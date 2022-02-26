Needham & Company LLC Lowers Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target to $6.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Innovid stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Innovid has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.
About Innovid (Get Rating)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
