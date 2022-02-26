NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NBTB stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

