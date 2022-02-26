National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Increases Dividend to $4.50 Per Share

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPK opened at $83.50 on Friday. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.