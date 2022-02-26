National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

