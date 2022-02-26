National Pension Service Purchases 2,053 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Pension Service grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NetApp were worth $39,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

