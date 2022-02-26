National Pension Service Has $37.96 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

NYSE PAYC opened at $335.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

