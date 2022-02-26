National Pension Service Has $36.23 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $36,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,018,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,118,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $194.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

