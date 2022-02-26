National Pension Service Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,739 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Western Digital worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

