National Pension Service Acquires 49,742 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $34,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

