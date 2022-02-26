National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

