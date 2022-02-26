National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,353 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 289,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of CLM opened at $13.68 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.