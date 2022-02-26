National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $253.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.92 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

