National Asset Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

