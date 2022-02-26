National Asset Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after buying an additional 257,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.