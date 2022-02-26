Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

