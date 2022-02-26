Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.
Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
