NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.71

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 5545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.
NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
