NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.71

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 5545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

