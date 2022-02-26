Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

