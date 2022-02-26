Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

