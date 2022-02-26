Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.47

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1004663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

