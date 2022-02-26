Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.95

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 570045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

About Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

