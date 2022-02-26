MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MP Materials stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,498. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

