Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14,026.63

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £140.27 ($190.76) and traded as low as £133 ($180.88). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £134.90 ($183.46), with a volume of 2,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £525.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £139.93.

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

