Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 309018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

