Morgan Stanley Sells 1,051,341 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,259,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,051,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabre were worth $38,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

