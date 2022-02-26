Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cable One were worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,587.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,768.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.