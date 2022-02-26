Morgan Stanley Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target to 900.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 900.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DZ Bank cut Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.