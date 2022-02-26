Morgan Stanley Has $35.35 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $35,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 38.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

